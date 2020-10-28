Bengaluru: Lab technician, ASHA worker suspended for issuing false Covid negative certificates

Bengaluru: The lab technician who was involved in the Covid-19 testing irregularities at Pobbathi Maternity Hospital in VV Puram, has been suspended and a criminal case will be registered against him and an ASHA worker, said Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Sudhakar said, "It has been reported in the media that false negative Covid-19 reports have been issued at Pobbathi Maternity Hospital. After the media reports, the health department acted swiftly and a team consisting of joint commissioner and health officials were sent to the hospital for inspection on my instructions.

An FIR will be registered against the lab technician who was on contract and the ASHA worker who were issuing negative Covid-19 reports."

"A strict regulation will be introduced to rectify the loopholes in BBMP and make sure such incidents are not repeated in the future. Following a discussion with the officials, a decision will be taken in this regard," Dr Sudhakar further added.

The minister said as a doctor, the incident pained him. "It is a dishonour to the medical profession to make money through immoral ways. The case has been taken seriously and will not be repeated in the future."