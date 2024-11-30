  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Bengaluru mall to host 10th edition of Fashionable1

Bengaluru mall to host 10th edition of Fashionable1
x
Highlights

1MG Lido Mall Bangalore is poised to captivate the fashion elite of Bengaluru with its highly anticipated annual event, Fashionable1, scheduled for November 29 and 30

Bengaluru: 1MG Lido Mall Bangalore is poised to captivate the fashion elite of Bengaluru with its highly anticipated annual event, Fashionable1, scheduled for November 29 and 30. This year marks the 10th season of the event, showcasing the continued evolution of one of the city’s premier luxury fashion celebrations.

Renowned Bollywood designer Ramesh Dembla will present an exquisite collection that embodies innovation and artistry. The runway will feature the latest offerings from high-end in-mall brands such as Marks & Spencer, GAP, Azorte, HiDesign, Aldo, and Da Milano, setting the stage for a showcase of contemporary trends that resonate with style connoisseurs.

Fashionable1 will also host a captivating runway show featuring 30 top models, culminating in a spectacular grand finale graced by Raai Laxmi, the acclaimed actress known for her impeccable style and magnetic presence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick