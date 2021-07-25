Bengaluru: Mega pontiffs' convention extends full support to BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: The Lingayat pontiffs convention held at Palace Grounds here on Sunday extended full support to Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and also urged the BJP high command not to change leadership in State.

Addressing the gathering, Pontiff Dingaleshwara seer of Balehosur math said that Yeddyurappa was a secular leader and he enjoyed the support of the pontiffs. "There are some criticizing seers for involving themselves in politics.

We will not heed to such critics and it's our duty to guide the community in critical juncture. This convention was organized by maths and no way connected to the family of Chief Minister Yediyurappa," he said.

Flaying media persons for portraying seers as bribe takers to organize the conclave, he said, "When we accept offerings from devotees of Matha, such offering is used for feeding the poor, unlike media persons who accept gifts from politicians but it is spent in bars and clubs."

Chitadurga Muruga math pontiff Shivamurthy Swamiji defended their support to Yeddyurappa saying that they supported former chief minister Siddaramaiah when he built Ahinda organization seven years ago.

He said his Matha has the history of supporting late CMs, Ramakrishna Hegde, S. Bangarappa and Siddaramaiah whenever these leaders faced dilemmas in public life.

He further asserted that pontiffs were secular and above caste. A section of them even suggested that the Lingayat seers of every sect should be united and float their own party and ensure that the next chief minister is from one among them like in Uttar Pradesh, where Yogi Adityanath is the chief minister.

Soon after the conclusion of the convention, devotees of the pontiffs raised slogans against BJP national organizing secretary B L Santhosh and Union minister Pralhad Joshi. They urged the BJP leadership to continue CM Yedyurappa as chief minister. The police intervened and dispersed the mob.

Embarrassed by their sloganeering followers, the pontiffs gave a clarification. Shadakshari mutt pontiff Rudramuni Swamiji clarified that the slogans of devotees in no way connection with convention. However Yeddyurappa's opponents said that as a last ditch effort to put pressure on high command to change its decision, CM's son Vijayendra was behind organizing the convention.

The convention would not make any impact on the high command as it has already taken decision in this regard. Despite looming threat to his seat, Yeddyurappa went about his job without betraying any unease. He visited rain-hit areas in Belgaum, consoled the people who lost properties.