Bengaluru: More skeletons tumble out of the drugs closet

Bengaluru: The drug racket in Bengaluru appears to be much bigger than thought. It is not just Sandalwood stars, the drug scandal rocking the Karnataka film industry has now taken a political turn with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) bringing several local political leaders and their kin under its scanner.

After conducting raids at the residence of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva, and the residence of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Congress corporator Keshavamurthy and his son Yahas, the CCB officials on Friday issued notices to son of another Congress leader.

On Friday, the CCB officials sent notices via WhatsApp to former Congress MLA R V Devraj's son Yuvraj for questioning in the ongoing Sandalwood drugs racket. 29-year-old Yuvraj was the former BBMP corporator from Sudhamnagar. He has been asked to appear before the CCB office at 10 am on Saturday.

Reacting to the notice, Devraj speaking to media said, "My son doesn't even smoke cigarettes nor does he drink. So how will he use drugs? He goes to London and Paris as he is a good tennis player. The CCB has served notice. I don't know why the CCB has called him." On his part, Yuvraj claimed that he has no links with the accused in the drugs racket.

Sources close to RV family claimed that Yuvraj used to visit a yoga institute run by actor Sanjjanaa Galrani. Both were seen together in few events.

Meanwhile, the CCB officials also summoned Akul Balaji, a TV host in South India, to appear before its office on Saturday. Akul Balaji reportedly owns a resort by name 'Sunshine' in Lagumenahalli village of Doddaballapur taluk. Sources said Akul had rented his resort thrice to drugs kingpin Viren Khanna.