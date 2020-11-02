Bengaluru park gets Wi-Fi facility

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister Dr.C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, who represents Malleshwaram Assembly constituency, inaugurated the free Wi-Fi facility at Gokak Movement Memorial Park located near the Sankey tank, on Sunday.

The facility would help give a hi-tech touch to the park which has been one of the favorite lung spaces of the people of the surrounding localities. The park which has got a touch of the historic Gokak movement is sparkling with green-red as theme colours.

The wi-fi facility inauguration coincided with the Karnataka Rajyotsava organized at the park. Narayana appreciated the gesture of Act Fibernet which has come forward to take up the responsibility of maintenance of the park and provide Wi-Fi facility.

During the occasion, he called upon the private entities to come forward to take up the maintenance of parks in the city. He told that would help the city to retain its name of "garden city".

Those who come to the park can make use of the free Wi-Fi facility which has a speed of 100 Mbps. For this, before logging in one should register his/her name and can use the Wi-Fi for a maximum duration of 45 minutes.