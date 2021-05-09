Bengaluru: Police appeal to people to follow lockdown rules

Bengaluru: A day before imposition of stricter lockdown, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Sunday urged the citizens to follow the lockdown guidelines scrupulously.

"We can only be successful in our fight against #COVID19 if we work together. Stringent action will be taken if anyone is seen violating the lockdown guidelines and traveling unnecessarily. Stay Home, Stay Safe!" he said in his tweet.

The State government has announced lockdown-like restrictions from May 10- May 24 to curb the spread of the disease.

Mangalore police commissioner N Shashi Kumar also made similar statement about his department's firm decision to implement lockdown in the city and prevent unnecessary movement of people. He clarified that all the 'passes' issued by political parties and leaders, police or even non-governmental organizations will stand invalid and no one will get any exemption. The West Division of the city police seized 503 vehicles till Sunday afternoon.