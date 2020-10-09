Bengaluru police arrests two men in cricket betting racket

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police City Crime Branch has arrested two Gujarati businessmen on the charge of involvement in cricket betting rackets through the hawala route and seized Rs 4.5 lakh and two mobile phones from them.

The accused -- Rana Samla, 36, and Chetan Cuthrabhai, 20 -- are resident of Nagartapete and hail from Lachadi village in Bisnagar area of Mehsana district in Gujarat, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The duo was operating from a printing shop in Nagartapete. "Our initial investigations revealed that they were hoarding cash. Their business was to extend financial help to those running the betting rackets in the city. Based on a tip-off, we raided their premises and arrested them," an officer told reporters.

The CCB has registered a case at Halasooru police station and investigating.