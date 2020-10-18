Bengaluru: Police bust cricket betting racket

Bengaluru: Betting on cricket matches is an offence and punishable under law, and the city CCB police are not taking any chance during the latest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The CCB police attached to Bengaluru division on Saturday conducted a raid on four betting centres on the different parts of the city.

According to the reports, police have conducted a raid in KR Puram, White Field and Varthur police station limits and arrested 5 bookies and recovered 21 lakh cash and 15 phones.

The accused have been identified as Baltam Reddy, Nagendra from KR Puram limits, Girish, Lokesh from White field and Zameer Ahamed from Varthu police limits.

Police sources confirmed that, accused works for private company and were running the gambling racket during IPL cricket matches to earn extra money. The accused would run the gambling operation through an app and collect money by visiting the place.

The accused were caught while collecting bets for the recent match played between Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sun Raisers Hyderabad and CSK teams.