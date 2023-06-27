Bengaluru: Police plan to appeal to govt to include drug awareness lesson in textbooks

Bengaluru: Thousands of young people of state are becoming addicted to drugs. Day by day the addiction has increasing , even police are filing more cases under NDPS act. Many reputed colleges in Udupi, Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Mysuru have become ‘adda’ of drugs. The young generation who are supposed to lead the society are becoming slaves to this addiction. Many doctors and software engineers are involved in growing and selling marijuana which is really shocking. During Corona, the government had taken many steps to make the state cannabis free. But no results have been found. Currently, the Bangalore Police Commissioner himself has taken the initiative to request the state government to include a lesson on drug addiction in school textbooks.

City Police Commissioner B Dayanand has thought about this and has come up with a strategy to create awareness about drugs among school children. Efforts are being made to make children aware of drug use, its ill effects and loss of health, and the dangers caused by drugs. He is thinking of submitting a request to the government to include awareness against drugs in the text. State Drug Controller has also given importance to drug control.

On the other hand, information has been found that the police are conducting many operations related to drugs and youth are mostly being targeted in the world of drugs. Young people are more addicted to drugs. College- students are the most victims of drug abuse. Therefore, efforts have been made to create awareness among children against drugs at the school level. As part of the effort, the Bangalore Police Commissioner will appeal to the government in this regard.