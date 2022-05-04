Bengaluru: Regional languages will revolutionise education

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that regional languages will play a crucial role in revolutionising the education system guided by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In his inaugural address at the Nrupatunga University on the auspicious day of Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya, and Eid, he said that the Narendra Modi-led government has vowed to realise the dream of making India knowledge-based superpower.

The Centre, he said, aspires to inculcate the culture of patriotism among students during the celebration of 75 years of Independence (Azad ka Amrit Mahotsav). In the past eight years, a total of 410 higher education institutions, including six central universities, seven IIMs, 15 AIIMS, have been established in the country, he added.

North East region which was earlier neglected has also been given prominence in all developmental works, including education and Sindhu Central University has been established in Ladakh, the minister mentioned.

Further, he said that the union government has been focusing on developing India as a global manufacturing hub. He also lauded that Karnataka has become an example for other states in the implementation of NEP-2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister BasavarjaBommai, stated that the government is emphasising on three Es- Education, Employment, and Empowerment. He also said a new employment policy has been framed with stress on promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Stating that the union government has granted Rs 55 crore for Nrupatunga University, Bommai commended the efforts of the Higher Education Minister for the instrumental role he has been playing for two years to implement NEP-2020.

In his opening remarks, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, said that human resource is the greatest asset of the country and the bottom-to-top approach of NEP will pave the way to convert future citizens into productive.