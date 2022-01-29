Bengaluru: Soundarya left her 9-month-old baby in other room before ending life

Bengaluru: Dr Soundarya (30), the granddaughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, had left her nine-month-old baby in the other room of the flat before committing suicide on Friday.

Meanwhile, High Ground police have lodged a case of unnatural death following the complaint by her husband Dr Neeraj. The police are awaiting the statements from the family of Soundarya on ascertaining what made her take the extreme step.

According to sources, Dr Soundarya conducted naming ceremony of her baby three months ago. Police sources say that there are very less chances of family dispute and reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The maid and statements collected so far in the apartment said that couple lived happily.

Dr Soundarya worked at the Bowring hospital as an Assistant Professor and she was a practicing doctor. Her husband Dr Neeraj, a Radiologist worked at the M.S. Ramaiah hospital.

Neeraj is son of elder brother of Zilla Panchayat member Mariswamy. Dr Sathish, one of the doctors who conducted autopsy of the body, stated that there is a mark in the neck and no other mark has been found in the body.

A team of three doctors conducted the post-mortem the report of which has been generated and submitted to the tehsildar, he stated. The body has been handed over to the family after the autopsy.

Soundarya, the daughter of Yediyurappa' daughter Padmavathi, got married to Dr Neeraj in 2018 and the couple studied in the same medical college in the city, sources said.