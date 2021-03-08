Bengaluru: Specialist Hospital felicitates women achievers

Bengaluru: In keeping with this year's International Women's Day theme, "Women in Leadership", Specialist Hospital, Bengaluru, celebrated the true spirit of womanhood in a special event organised on the eve of International Women's Day 2021 on Monday.

Specialist Hospital paid homage to the leadership roles played by three women who contributed fearlessly in the peak of the pandemic to fight the various issues that COVID-19 brought in its wake.

The women achievers who were felicitated include Ms. Sumathi, Head, Telecalling Department, Specialist Hospital, Sr. Lumtai, Nurse, Specialist Hospital and Dr. Sunitha, Medical Officer for Health, BBMP, Sarvagnanagar.

In an inspiring and motivating speech, international para athlete and winner of Arjuna and Padma Shri awards, Dr Malathi Holla said, "Biologically, men and women are definitely different. However, dedication, confidence, determination, self-motivation, dreams and ambitions do not have any gender bias.

All of us are born as nothing. Therefore, in order to become something in life, we need to have a goal and work tirelessly towards achieving that goal. If we are mentally strong, anything is possible. Whatever service you can do towards mankind, do it without thinking about tomorrow."

Dr Shafiq, CEO, Specialist Hospital, in his address said, "From being known traditionally to be the subdued gender, today it is heartening that we have women as some of the best doctors, nurses, technicians and even scientists.

Our effort is to recognise the efforts and the contribution of not just a handful of women but every woman who has made a difference in this world. We are proud to announce that more than 70% of our workforce at Specialist Hospital are women."

Dr Sunitha said, "I credit this felicitation to my entire team who worked relentlessly through the toughest time of the pandemic. As women, we should be bold and courageous, and wear confidence on our sleeves such that we are able to reach any limit. Women do not know how strong they are unless they are challenged.

My advice to fellow women is to focus on the step ahead rather than the entire staircase. Control your ego, as clashes occur when one has ego. Also, Covid is easily curable as long as the hospitalisation and guidelines are followed correctly.

There is no need to panic. I urge all of you to vaccinate yourselves against COVID."

Also present at the event were Specialist Hospital MD Dr Prashanth R; Dr Shamna Mohammed, Consultant General Surgeon; Dr Usha M R, OBG; Ms. Purina Gladys, Nursing Superintendent; Dr Shamna, Senior Consultant and Dr Haripriya, HoD, Physiotherapy department.