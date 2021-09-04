Bengaluru: Student wins all India photography contest

Bengaluru: The Narayan Group of Schools celebrated World Photography Day with a nation-wide photography contest for all its students. The contest, named 'Narayana Photo Fest' was organised to encourage students to capture their unique perspectives on lens and bring out their visual creativity.



The students had to send in their entries based on any one of three select themes with a creative caption. Thousands of entries were received from across India and 30 of them were shortlisted for the final round. The winner was selected based on the number of shares and likes he/she received for the entry on the Narayana Group's official Facebook page.

Vijay M of class 10, Narayana eTechno School Karnataka, was declared the winner of the contest. His photograph garnered over 1,500 likes and 9,500 shares. The winner was presented with a gift. The institution will also be organising a workshop with a professional photographer for all students who were selected for the finals to further encourage their talent.