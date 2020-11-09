Bengaluru: Three bike thieves arrested

Bengaluru: Three persons involved in bike-lifting cases across Bengaluru were arrested on Sunday by Vijayanagar police station. The arrested persons are Jabiulla (19), a resident of Mangammanapalya, Abdul Hafiz (20) and Saif Husain (22), both resident of Bommanahalli. Four bikes were recovered from them.

The trio stole bikes parked in streets. Their criminal activities came to light when a resident of RPC Layout lodged a complaint with Vijayanagar police station stating that his TVS Jupiter parked on the roadside near his house was stolen. A special team headed by the Vijayanagar Circle Inspector nabbed the trio.