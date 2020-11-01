Bengaluru: Two arrested for trying to sell elephant tusks

Bengaluru: Two persons were arrested while they were trying to sell two massive tusks of elephants on Friday.

The police caught the accused, Lokesh C (44) and Manjunath Pujari (28), when they were attempting to sell the tusks, which they had wrapped in a jute cloth at MEI Layout, Bagalagunte police station limits.

According to the police, Lokesh C, a resident of Ramanagara, was an auto driver and was told by his friend to sell the tusks for rupees 5 lakh and the former promised the latter a share in the sale proceeds. Later he managed to contact Manjunath Pujari, a resident of Madigondanahalli in Magadi taluk, who was working at "dabba", said the police.

The special team headed by ACP Sreenivas Reddy arrested the accused. They were told to sell them to make money easily in a short period. Bagalagunte police registered a case and launched investigation.