Bengaluru: Two suspended for not meeting pothole filling target

Bengaluru: The in-charge executive engineers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gandhinagar division and Yelahanka divisions were suspended by the BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta for their inability to meet pothole-filling targets.



Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta while ordering their suspensions said the two divisions fell way behind in meeting monthly pothole-filling targets. N S Revanna, who was deputed from the port and inland water transport department to the BBMP's Gandhinagar division, was able to meet only 9 per cent of the target. Of the 782 potholes, the engineer responsible had filled only 67 potholes as on December 28.

While C M Shivakumar, in-charge executive engineer of the Yelahanka Zone was able to achieve only 18 per cent of the total target. The BBMP also slapped notices on four in-charge executive engineers of the road infrastructure division, E Ramakrishnappa of Shivajinagar, H T Mohandas of Byatarayanapura, H S Mahadesh of Bommanahalli, and H V Rayappa Reddy of Dasarahalli for not repairing the roads fully.