Bengaluru: Woman alleges sexual harassment by police inspector

Bengaluru: A woman has complained to Bangalore City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant that Hennur police inspector Vasant Kumar sexually harassed her when she went to lodge a complaint. She accused the inspector of behaving rudely when she went to complain about the tenants who tried to assault her.

She further alleged that the inspector sided with the tenants and asked them to file a counter complaint against her. She said though she secured bail in the atrocity case registered against her she was repeatedly summoned to the police station. "The inspector called me into his room, grabbed my hand and pulled me. He made no secret about his desire and demanded that I meet him whenever he called her," she alleged in the complaint to the city police commissioner.



In her statement, she said she has rented her house in Shaktinagar to one Varalakshmi and received Rs 7 lakh as rent. "The Varalakshmi family has not paid the water bill for a year. They had assaulted me when I went on January 13 to demand an explanation for the water bill default. I was stabbed with a knife and managed to escape and took treatment at KC General Hospital. Then I went to Hennur police station to complain when inspector Vasant abused me."