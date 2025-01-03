Bengaluru Woman Jumps from Auto as Driver Takes Wrong Route

A woman in Bengaluru reportedly jumped from a moving auto-rickshaw after realizing the driver was taking her to an unintended destination near Hebbal. The incident has raised concerns about women’s safety and the reliability of ride-hailing services such as the Namma Yatri app.

According to Azhar Khan, the woman’s husband and an activist, the auto was booked through the Namma Yatri app for a ride from Horamavu to Thanisandra. Khan shared details of the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the driver’s intoxicated state and refusal to stop the vehicle despite repeated requests.

The woman, who boarded the auto around 8:52 p.m., noticed something amiss when the driver veered off course near Nagavara and took a flyover heading towards Hebbal instead of Thanisandra. Suspecting the driver was under the influence of alcohol, she repeatedly asked him to stop the vehicle. When the driver ignored her pleas, she decided to jump out of the moving auto.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m., and the woman escaped without significant injuries. After the jump, the driver approached her, promising to drop her at the correct location. However, she refused, paid for the ride online, and hired another auto to reach her destination.

Khan criticized the lack of emergency response features in the Namma Yatri app, stating that the platform failed to provide immediate assistance. "My wife messaged me when the driver took the wrong route, but network issues delayed our communication. She informed me after jumping from the auto, and we could only connect after she hired another vehicle," Khan explained.

He also highlighted the delay in obtaining driver details from the app. "When we contacted Namma Yatri, they said it would take 24 hours to share the registration number and driver information. This raises serious questions about women’s safety during late hours," he added.

Local authorities have not yet received an official complaint regarding the incident. However, the matter has drawn attention on social media.