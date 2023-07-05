Bengaluru: Zolo CEO’s post on Bengaluru traffic hits home

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, also known as the “Silicon Valley of India,” is the city of the information and technology industry, which attracts the best domestic and international technology companies and experts. But this well-known metropolis, which moves quickly in the professional world, has a serious problem with traffic congestion. Due to this, the city is slowly making a name for itself for its traffic bottlenecks outside of the software sector.

Dr. Nikhil Sikri, co-founder and CEO of Zolo, recently shared a Linkedin post on the city’s traffic issues, joining a large number of other irate professionals in doing so. He pointed out that Google Maps had been displaying the same estimated arrival time every five minutes, which ultimately extended the total journey time.

The post has gotten a lot of attention from city dwellers who liked it and shared their point of view related to the traffic congestion in the city.”It’s getting worse on a daily basis, and the localities here blame the North and West Indians for creating such packed scenarios,” commented one user in a post published on ndtv.com.

“Haha, I feel your pain! Bangalore traffic and Google Maps have a unique relationship. It’s like a never-ending loop of ETA updates that never seem to change. You start with high hopes of reaching your destination in a reasonable time, only to see the same ETA taunt you repeatedly. It’s almost as if time stands still while navigating those chaotic roads. But hey, at least we can find humour in the situation, right? Keep that smile on your face, and hopefully you’ll get there eventually, even if it takes an eternity according to Google Maps. Safe travels!” wrote another user.