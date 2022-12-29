Bengaluru's first double-decker flyover to be ready by March ‘23’

Bengaluru: The work on the 3.3 km long road and metro flyover between Ragigudda and Central Silk Board on Marenahalli Road is in progress. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials aim to complete the double-decker flyover by March.

According to sources, the work on the double-decker flyover was to be completed by October 2021. But the fixed deadline has passed and it is said that it is likely to be ready for travelling by March. This is the first time that a metro line is passing over the city's flyover. The elevated road is being constructed at a height of 8 meters above the existing road level and the metro line will be 16 meters above ground level. Similar double-decker flyovers are already in use in cities like Jaipur, Nagpur and Mumbai.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Chief Public Relations Officer BL Yashwant Chavan said, "The aim is to complete the work in the next three months. However, work on loops and ramps near CSB Junction will take more time. The flyover should be connected to loops and ramps for use by motorists. This work has just started,'' he said. After the completion of the work, the route between Ragigudda and Central Silk Board will become a signal-free corridor. This will reduce the traffic during peak hours. Also, the vehicular traffic will reduce further after the metro starts, said a metro official. Two metro stations are going to be constructed on the Central Silk Board. The distance between the two will be 355 meters. A BMRCL official said that the plan to connect the stations through travelator will be implemented.