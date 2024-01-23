Bengaluru’s public toilets causing safety concerns

Bengaluru: A survey has revealed that most of Bengaluru’s public toilets under the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are causing safety concerns. It is known that there is no proper locking system in public toilets, lack of light and other infrastructure.

In ‘The Big Bangalore Toilet Survey’ conducted by Archana KTR of ‘Nguvu Change’, the plight of public toilets in Bangalore has come to light.

It was found that 75% of the public toilets surveyed had no locks and no proper doors.

According to the survey report, cases of male and female cleaning staff living in the same toilets were also found and there is also a video record of this.

Over 66% toilets do not have an adequate light system. Especially not safe for women.

According to the survey, it is not even suitable for women to use at night. Gender discrimination is also practiced in charging public toilets.

Rs 2 for men and Rs 5 for women. The report mentioned that this is a clear example of discrimination in public toilets.

91% of women’s toilets surveyed do not have dustbins.

This makes it difficult for them to dispose of sanitary napkins. Tissue papers, sanitary napkins, plastics are thrown everywhere. The survey report mentioned that the toilet drainage pipes are blocked in most of the places.