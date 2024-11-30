Live
- Disenfranchisement of Muslims remark: K’taka Police summons seer for questioning on Dec 2
- Slovenia records highest unemployment rate in over 3 years
- How Indian Brands Are Driving the Net-Zero Mission on International ESG Day
- Centre okays Rs 4,969 crore package for fisheries sector
- New AI tool helps detect Alzheimer’s linked behaviours early
- IIT Bombay, DGH to foster R&D in decarbonising petroleum sector
- Office rentals rising steadily in top 10 Indian cities, Pune leads: Report
- Four killed as car over turnes
- Bank Holidays in December 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt doubles down on addressing kids’ addiction to online games
Just In
BESCOM to organise EV expo for Secretariat employees
To encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EV), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced on Friday that a special EV fair will be organised for the Secretariat employees in January 2025.
Bengaluru: To encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EV), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced on Friday that a special EV fair will be organised for the Secretariat employees in January 2025. During a meeting at the BESCOM office, Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi said, "The fair is being organised following a directive of Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and will be conducted under the supervision of Energy Minister K J George and Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department Gaurav Gupta."
According to him, the event aims to educate attendees about the benefits of environmentally friendly EVs and to encourage the adoption of two-wheeled EVs. "During the fair, dealer discounts to government employees, particularly those in the Secretariat will also be offered. There will also be opportunities for practical demonstrations of the vehicles at the exhibition site," added Bilagi.
He said the Secretariat employees will also benefit from no down payment and low-interest loans to purchase the EV vehicles. "EV companies are eager to participate and the sales will extend beyond the exhibition, continuing in the future," the Managing Director said. The state, particularly Bengaluru, has the highest electric vehicle (EV) users, said Bilagi, adding that to support this, the Energy Department has provided essential infrastructure.