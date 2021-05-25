BIAL handled 650,225 kg Covid relief material in 40 days

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, (KIA/BIAL) has processed 650,225 kg (542,620 kg imports and 107,605 kg from domestic source) of Covid-19 relief material from April 1 to May 19.

Of the total, a significant 567,791 kg was processed from May 1 to 19, consisting of 507,820 kg imports and 59,971 kg relief from domestic sources. While 200 shipments came in April, the first 20 days of May accounted for nearly 800 shipments, accounting for an overall 25,891 pieces of Covid-19-related cargo.

During this period, the Bengaluru airport recorded a total of 136 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), including 101 international ATMs and 35 domestic ATMs, carrying Covid cargo. This included 21 different carriers (7 Indian and 14 international). Wuhan and Singapore are the top importing origins.

Oxygen concentrators, ventilators and Zeolite were the major import commodities, while vaccines and PPEs were the top domestic inbound cargo.

Bengaluru Airport Cargo Terminal operators – Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore and Air India SATS – have jointly demarcated 1,000 sq. ft. within their respective premises for handling and faster clearance of shipments.

A dedicated team has been formed to enable quicker and priority handling of relief cargo. The cargo terminals have dedicated truck docks for faster delivery of Covid shipments. Flights carrying vaccines are allocated parking stands in front of the respective terminals to enable quicker and seamless processing of the logistics.

