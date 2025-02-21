BJP complains to Guv over illegal denotification of MUDA property

Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah has been cleared of the alleged scam in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) regarding land in Kesare village, Mysore. The Lokayukta police, who investigated the scam, have given a clean chit to Siddaramaiah. However, Siddaramaiah is now likely to face trouble in another scam. BJP leader NR Ramesh has written a letter to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, seeking permission to investigate Siddaramaiah and Basaveshwara Gowda over the illegal denotification of MUDA property.

The Mysore Urban Development Authority had acquired survey number 70/4A of Hinkal village in Mysore for the construction of the second phase of Vijayanagara. In de-notifying the land, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has violated the law. He has also misused his power. This is corruption, Ramesh mentioned in his complaint to the Governor. The MUDA, which had acquired the land in 1985, had paid money to the original owner.

Plot No. 3161, including plots allotted by MUDA to various applicants from the land acquired under the law, was given to one Sundar Raj. He had built a house after obtaining approvals. However, despite following the legal requirements, his house was demolished. This raised serious concerns about violation of property rights and due process, NR Ramesh mentioned in his letter to the Governor.

The letter alleges that despite the clear verdict against the notification, on DE 23/10/1997, the then MUDA Chairman C Basavegowda had issued an illegal de-notification order for Survey No. 70/4A, without the approval of the State Government, in violation of all statutory norms.

Just 27 days after this de-notification, on 26/11/1997, Siddaramaiah, who was the then Deputy Chief Minister, Finance Minister and Minister in-charge of Mysore District, had purchased Plot No. 3161 (80×120 ft, 9,600 sq ft) from one Sankamma for Rs. 6.72 lakhs. The letter mentions that this transaction took place 12 years after MUDA had legally acquired it. Currently, BJP leaders have only filed a complaint against CM Siddaramaiah with the Governor. No permission has been given for an investigation against him yet. Further developments will depend on what decision the Governor takes.