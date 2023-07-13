BJP condemns CM's response to Governor's speech and walk out from assembly

BENGALURU: Condemning the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's response to the Governor's speech, also opposing the state government for providing 3 kg rice instead of 5 kg rice given by Central Government, BJP members led by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai staged a walk out from assembly.

Objecting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's reply to the debate on the Governor's speech in the Assembly, Basavaraja Bommai said, "We have not done politics of revenge. Lokayukta is investigating the corruptions in your time. It is not that corruption has not happened during your tenure. Those cases are still alive. He said that everything will come out if the investigation is carried out.

The CM is talking about the corruption of the previous government. What we talked about here, people are talking about outside. We have not said that there is corruption in the CM's department. They are saying that it has not happened in his department. They are saying that it could be some other department, he said.

You are talking about the corruption of our time, you have the power to investigate. We have done nothing wrong. We have no fear. An investigation is going on in the Lokayukta regarding the corruption allegations during your tenure. We have not said that we do not want to add and investigate them. You have the power. There are investigative agencies. He said, "We have no problem for investigating all the corruption in our period and during your period."

Operation hasta(Congress) in the state was started by Siddaramaiah himself, in 2007 you left the JDS and resigned and joined the Congress and won the elections, they also did the same. He asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah what is the difference between them and you.

After 80's Congress Party came to power once and never came back to power. Your situation is the same. He said, "Why did you lose in 2013 even though you gave all the fortunes when you came to power? People rejected you too."

Congress won 65 seats in 2004, did they have majority then, did they have majority in 2018? to whom are they teaching the lesson of the majority. Even in 1983, the Janata Party did not have a majority and formed the government. He said that the coalition government has started since then.

Rice reduction is unfair

He lashed out saying that the central government has given five kg of rice according to the Food Security Act, but they are giving three kg and they should be ashamed.

If they go ask for rice, with the deputy manager without talking to the central government, do they have the right to give rice to them? FCI, a central government agency, they have been in power for five years and has no common sense of whom to talk to, they condemned and walked out of the assembly.