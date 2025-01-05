BJP flays govt for ‘scrapping’ Goshala scheme

Bengaluru: The opposition BJP in Karnataka has accused the Congress government of allegedly discontinuing the ‘Goshala’ project aimed at protecting cows in the state. Under the scheme launched during the previous BJP regime, 35 Goshalas (cowsheds) were sanctioned across the state. The saffron party alleged that the Congress government is abandoning the initiative. “Protecting cows is like protecting the culture of this land.

The stand of the Congress government, which has abandoned the decision of our previous @BJP4Karnataka government, which had launched a pro-ject to open a cow school in all the districts,” the BJP said in a post on ‘X’. Citing media reports, the party claimed that the Goshalas are being shut because of lack of sufficient cows.

“The absence of cows in Goshalas is just an excuse. If the intention was sincere, these facilities would have already been actively functioning. How can we expect a commitment to preserve and develop Goshalas from the Congress government, which always worries about beef eaters?” the BJP said. Condemning the alleged move, the BJP said it has hurt the senti-ments of crores of cow worshippers.

However, the Siddaramaiah government has categorically explained that there was no decision to scrap the Goshala scheme. Briefing reporters on Thursday after the cabinet meeting, the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Min-ister H K Patil said the cabinet also granted administrative approval to strengthen the existing 14 Goshalas.

According to Patil, work had begun on 35 new Goshalas, of which 14 have been completed. The government is focusing on strengthening these exist-ing ones.