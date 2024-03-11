Live
BJP has hatched a conspiracy to change the Constitution: Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the BJP believe in a “dictatorial” attitude and has hatched a conspiracy to change the constitution.
“BJP has hatched a conspiracy to change the constitution. But they need a two-third majority to make any changes in the constitution,” the Chief Minister said.
He said that the BJP does not need a majority for the prosperity of the country or for the poor but needs the majority only to change the constitution.
“To change the constitution is BJP's hidden agenda. The poor, backward, minorities of the entire country should oppose this BJP idea. If the constitution is changed, there will be bloodshed in the country. PM Modi is expressing his thoughts through Ananth Kumar,” the Chief Minister said.
Responding to BJP's remarks that Ananth Kumar's statement is personal, the Chief Minister asked how is it possible that the statement of a senior leader who was in the cabinet and is a sitting MP can be personal.
“BJP has no faith in democracy but intends to implement the principles of Manusmriti. Our constitution has the principle of building an egalitarian society, where freedom, equality and fraternity play an important role,” the Chief Minister said.