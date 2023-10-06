BJP-JDS unholy alliance: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Chitradurga: The BJP-JDS fight is an unholy alliance. He said that the Janata Dal (Secular) is forging an alliance with the communal party. Some MLAs expressed displeasure about the alliance, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

Speaking to the media in Chitradurga, CM Siddaramaiah said, The minister has stated that he is thinking of opening a thousand liquor shops, but we will not open them.

Responding to the BJP's allegation that the government has put a brake on the development of the state for guarantees, the BJP is the one who has ruined the economic situation of the state. What morals do they have? Never in our time did we borrow so much. And there was no commitment cost of this amount. He said that they have ruined everything and now they are saying it.

Answering the question of the reporters that Congress MLAs are making this allegation, he said that additional funds are not available. He said that regular grants are available. Rs 200 crores have been given for land acquisition for the Bhadra scheme. The Chief Minister clarified that there is no shortage of funds for programs and there is no shortage of funds for guarantee schemes.

Reacting to the fact that the BJP fact-finding committee had visited Shimoga, he asked what was done to find the truth. What is the truth about? Action was taken against those who pelted stones while Muslims were marching on the occasion of Eid-Milad. He said that it has been very clear that whoever they belong to, do not let them go, do not let them take over the law.