BJP plans siege over corruption scandal

Bengaluru: BJP leaders will lay siege to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence, demanding his resignation over an alleged illegal money transfer scam involving a state-run corporation.

The BJP has been protesting against the Congress government following the suicide of an accounts superintendent who left a note detailing the scam.

The scam, involving Rs 187 crore, came to light after the suicide of accounts superintendent Chandrashekhar P, who left a detailed note naming those allegedly involved.

The BJP protesters, led by state president B Y Vijayendra, have been vocal about the Congress government’s handling of the case, staging state-wide demonstrations and calling for heightened accountability. The suicide note pointed to unauthorized transfers of large sums to various accounts, allegedly including those of well-known IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the allegations, while the Union Bank of India has also lodged a complaint with the CBI. Despite these developments, BJP continues to insist that the chief minister and other top officials must step down to allow for a transparent investigation.