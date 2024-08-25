BJP raps Cong govt over rising rape cases

Karkala: The BJP has sharply criticised the Congress government in Karnataka, holding it responsible for a rise in rape cases across the state. This condemnation comes in the wake of a recent incident in Karkala, where a Muslim youth allegedly drugged and raped a Hindu girl. R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition, voiced strong criticism, stating, “The incident in Karkala is a clear indication that the safety of Hindus has deteriorated under the Congress government. After such heinous crimes, the cases are often dismissed, showing a breakdown in law enforcement.”

Ashoka further accused Congress of neglecting its duty to ensure public safety, claiming that “the legal system has collapsed” and that the party lacks the moral authority to govern. He also claimed that the incident has sparked outrage among Hindus, who allegedly feel that their safety has been compromised since the Congress came to power. Ashoka also referred to Congress leader Ivan D’Souza’s controversial statement about bringing a “Bangladesh-like situation” into Karnataka and accusing the party of failing to take appropriate action against its own members. He lamented the lack of developmental work in the state, asserting that not a single rupee has been spent on progress since Congress came to power.

Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar also condemned the Karkala incident, describing it as a “premeditated act” where the victim was drugged before being assaulted. He criticised the state government for its failure to maintain law and order and urged them to take stronger measures to prevent such incidents, particularly those related to love jihad.

In addition to calling on the government to be more vigilant, MLA Kumar also requested young girls to remain cautious and aware of their surroundings to avoid falling victim to similar crimes in the future.