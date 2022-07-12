BJP should not disturb peace, says Congress

Bengaluru: The State Congress on Tuesday attacked the BJP on the Idgah Maidan row and said that peace should not be disturbed.

Congress' state chief D.K. Shivakumar said BJP and other organisations should not disturb the peace by raking up the controversy. He said that Idgah Maidan should be preserved and maintained as per the history and earlier traditions. "There are attempts being made to bring new changes to confuse people," he said.

"There are records for what it was called all these days and there are also documents.

Everything is in public domain," said Shivakumar.The Hindu organisations had given a call for bandh in Chamarajpet locality of

Bengaluru in connection with the Idgah Maidan controversy on Tuesday. The bandh saw a clear communal division in the locality with Hindu traders and business establishments closing down extending their support to bandh while Muslim traders refused to close down their business establishments. Many of them complained that they were being forced to close down their shops.