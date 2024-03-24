Live
Just In
BJP urges EC to prohibit films, ads featuring Shivarajkumar till end of elections
Bengaluru: The OBC Morcha of the Karnataka BJP on Friday lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, demanding prohibition on the advertisements, films, and billboards featuring the popular actor.
Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Shivamogga on a Congress ticket. B.Y. Raghavendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, is the BJP
candidate from the seat, which will go to the polls on May 7.
‘Karataka Damanaka’, a Kannada movie starring Shivarajkumar, was released recently and is running in theatres across the state.
The complaint lodged by BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu said, “Shivarajkumar is an influential person who’s campaigning for the Congress across Karnataka. He is a film star who’s also an influencer.
Until the Lok Sabha elections are over, an order should be issued to the theaters, television channels, social media platforms, and local organisations not to exhibit films, advertisements, and billboards featuring Shivarajkumar in the state.”