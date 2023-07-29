Live
Just In
BJP worker arrested over objectionable tweet against CM
Bengaluru: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Shakuntala Nataraj was taken into custody by the High Ground Police Station after she used abusive ...
Bengaluru: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Shakuntala Nataraj was taken into custody by the High Ground Police Station after she used abusive language against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Twitter while criticising the Congress party. Concurrently, the state of Karnataka is still reeling from the shocking incident at Udupi College, where female students allegedly recorded a video of another student in the college's restroom.
The Congress party in its tweet defended that the girls who allegedly kept mobiles at washroom and recorded the acts as a boyish act . In response to the tweet Tumakuru based BJP worker Shakuntala Nataraj mentioned CM’s family members.
Congress worker Hanumantharaya filed a complaint with High Grounds police station and police detained Shakuntala and is investigating. The BJP held a huge protest march in Udupi on Friday urging stringent legal action against three girls who allegedly videographed acts of Hindu girls in college wash room. The JMFC court granted bail to the three girls who accused in the case.