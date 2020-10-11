BKS opposes land ceiling Act amendment

Bengaluru: Taking strong exception to the Karnataka government's decision to amend the Land Ceiling Act, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh - Karnataka took out a farmers' rally opposing this decision to remove the land ceiling clause.

Speaking to IANS, president of the RSS-affiliated BKS-Karnataka, P.S. Puttaswamy Gowda said that the state government's decision to remove the land ceiling clause would prove disastrous. "This will prove disastrous to our farmer community. We cannot allow this to happen.

The restriction imposed on owning farm land upto 54 acres for a family was a very well thought decision. There was no need for the government to change this clause," he asserted. He further added that the BKS was planning to launch a state-wide campaign to highlight this issue and educate farmers not to sell their land.

Lashing out at the BJP government, Gowda said that the state government had made this clause effective retrospectively, and this is even more dangerous. "This is nothing but a dangerous motive," he slammed.