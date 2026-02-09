B’luru metro fare hike from today amid row

Bengaluru: Metro commuters in the city are set to face a fare increase from February 9, even as political arguments and public criticism continue over the decision. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has maintained that the revised ticket prices will come into effect as scheduled unless an official order is issued by the government to halt the move.

According to officials, there is currently no formal notification from either the Central or State government directing BMRCL to stop the fare revision. In the absence of such instructions, the corporation has decided to proceed with the implementation. Authorities have also clarified that if any urgent directive is received, the decision could be reconsidered.

Reports indicate that the latest revision will increase fares by around 5 percent, with ticket prices expected to rise by approximately ₹1 to ₹5 across routes. The minimum fare is likely to be revised to about ₹11, based on the new slab structure and the automatic fare revision formula followed by the metro system.

The proposed hike has triggered strong reactions from commuters as well as political leaders. While some public representatives earlier claimed that the increase would be temporarily halted, metro authorities stated that they have not received any official communication confirming such a decision. Until formal instructions are issued, the revised pricing remains in place.

Officials have also indicated that even if the increase is delayed briefly, fare revision may become unavoidable in the coming months due to financial and operational considerations. The annual revision mechanism means that postponing the hike now could lead to a sharper increase later.

In view of possible protests and public unrest over the fare hike, additional security measures have been sought at several metro stations across Bengaluru. Precautionary arrangements are being planned to prevent any untoward incidents as the new fares come into effect.

The development has once again brought the spotlight on the affordability of public transport in Bengaluru, with commuters expressing concern that repeated fare increases could discourage metro usage and push more people toward private vehicles, further worsening the city’s traffic situation.