Bommai's advice will put us in trouble: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "Bommai is giving advice that will put us in a difficulty in the Supreme Court regarding the Cauvery water issue. We are not ready to release the water, so we will fight legally."

Responding to a media query near his Sadashivnagar residence on Tuesday. When asked about Bommai's suggestion on legal fight should be carried out without releasing water, DCM Shivakumar said, "We have records of how much water was released during Bommai's time. But the Supreme Court has to be kept in mind. Bommai says not to release water. If the Supreme Court decides that the order of the Cauvery Water Management Committee has not been followed, what option do Bommai and I have?."

Let Bommai leave politics aside. Pressure should be put on the Prime Minister to intervene immediately. Let the water management committee also submit a request. Let them protect the interest of the state first and keep politics aside. I will go to Delhi soon, meet MPs and make a plea. We will put pressure on the central government to intervene.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, HD Deve Gowda was correct in suggesting "settlement outside the court". He spoke on the experience of seniority. His suggestion is acceptable.

Let Bommai, who was the Irrigation Minister, give useful advice. Legal experts appointed by him are still there. Should we listen to them or should we listen to him? We listen to them only if they give good advice."

When asked if he had taken the advice of senior lawyer Nariman, he said, "There are his disciples in the current team, we have taken advice. I will talk about it later."