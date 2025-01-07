Brave Young Man Catches Leopard, Video Goes Viral in Tiptur

Tumakuru: In a remarkable incident that is capturing widespread attention on social media, a young man managed to catch a leopard by its tail, helping the forest department with their operation in Tipaturu, in Tumakuru district. While locals often walk behind forest personnel, obstructing their efforts, this incident saw a brave act that turned the tide in favor of wildlife conservation.

According to officials after reports of the leopard entering the village surfaced, the forest department arrived equipped with traps to capture the elusive animal. However, they faced difficulties in cornering the leopard. At a crucial moment, a local youth named Ananda Kumar (32) seized the opportunity and grasped the leopard by its tail, showcasing remarkable courage. Fortunately, the leopard did not retaliate, avoiding what could have been a disastrous attack.

Once Ananda caught the leopard, the forest department swiftly set a trap, safely securing the animal and relocating it to a designated area. A video of the entire episode is now rapidly spreading across social media, bringing attention to both the young man's bravery and the effective teamwork of the forest personnel.

Following the incident, the forest department released the leopard back into its natural habitat, ensuring its safety. As the video continues to circulate, Anandas' heroic actions are receiving widespread praise from the community and beyond.