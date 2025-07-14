BSP to widen base in Karnataka

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday appealed to the party workers of seven states to remain engaged with the Ambedkarite mission of the party with honesty and dedication.

As per a press statement, BSP chief Mayawati held an in-depth review meeting at the central camp office here on Sunday on issues like organisational preparation and increasing the party’s base in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “In every time of trouble, help the needy with full devotion according to your capacity, because only the oppressed can be the true helper of the oppressed, otherwise there is no dearth of people shedding crocodile tears for political gain.”

Mayawati expressed concern on the violence over language and caste. “Such a tendency is fatal and all this happens when narrow politics of religion, region, caste and language etc tries to dominate the patriotism and love for the country,” Mayawati said.

She demanded the central and state governments pay special attention to important issues of public interest like inflation, poverty, unemployment, education and health along with law and order.