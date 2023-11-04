BSY-BLS feud in Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru: On the heels of the Central government providing a Z-category security ring to the former Chief Minister and present Central Committee member, BS Yeddyurappa, he has appealed to the government to remove it. The special security ring had raised several eyebrows within the party and it had been touted as the measure by the central BJP leadership to plant an 'eye' on the veteran leader to keep his movements under surveillance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after getting a thorough drubbing at the hands of the Indian National Congress (INC) in May, is now groping in the dark to find an “acceptable leader’ for taking on the mantle of State leadership. In the melee and confusion, it is doing things that it thinks are intelligent and covert. In the recent step it took to give ‘Z’security cover to its tall leader, BS Yeddyurappa has been touted as planting an ‘eye’ on him rather than concern about his security.

The secret is out in the open that the central command of the BJP does not have so much faith in BSY as it used to have pre-2021 when he was asked to step down from the CM’s post and make way for Basavaraj Bommai. As a seasoned politician, his story is a testament to the intricate dynamics that shape party politics and personal ambitions within the BJP.

Particularly after BSY’s Son Vijayendra was pitched for donning the mantle of the State presidentship of the BJP by his loyalists, later narratives were circulated that another BSY confidante, Shobha Karandlaje, would head the party unit in the state.

Party’s lieutenants in the state say that BSY does not have that level of threat to his person or he himself deems it necessary, now there is a wall between BSY and the workers and leaders who hold him in high regard. Mavericks in the party call the ‘Z’ security ring as a keep BSY away and inaccessible to the party workers to bring down his influence on the party workers.

Yediyurappa's Ostracization:

The tale begins in 2021, when the central leadership of the BJP asked B.S. Yediyurappa to step down from his role as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. This decision sent shockwaves through the party and had a profound impact. A clear rift developed within the Karnataka BJP, dividing it into two distinct factions: one led by B.L. Santosh and the other staunchly loyal to B.S. Yediyurappa.

To appease Yediyurappa and ensure his continued allegiance to the party, the BJP offered him a seat on their parliamentary board, the highest functioning body of the BJP. However, it didn't take long for Yediyurappa's supporters to realise that this was merely a symbolic gesture, designed to prevent him from becoming a potential disruptive force in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections at that point in time

The ongoing power struggle with B.L. Santosh, national general secretary of the party, has resulted in a significant delay in the appointment of the state BJP president and the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly. This internal strife has cast a long shadow over the party's ability to effectively lead and govern.

Public criticisms from B.S. Yediyurappa's supporters, directed primarily at B.L. Santosh, have been a recurring theme. These criticisms revolve around the perception that the state leadership, particularly B.L. Santosh, restricted Yediyurappa's authority during the 2023 Assembly elections, contributing to the party's disappointing electoral performance. The central command knows why BJP was defeated, and BSY’s confidantes knew more, but they kept silent, knowing well that time will tell.

Yediyurappa is currently working diligently to ensure that his son, B.Y. Vijayendra, assumes leadership of the state's BJP unit, underscoring the influence of political dynasties in Indian politics. This is exactly what the central leadership of BJP did not want; in fact, the BJP's top leadership want BSY’s activities in check in the party affairs in Karnataka but cannot isolate him due to the fact that he has a great influence over Lingayat and Veerashaiva community.

BSY was planning to conduct a statewide tour ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and he would surely be kept in check due to the security ring around him. The question now doing rounds in the BJP, if there would be'moles' ’ in the security ring.

This high-level security detail not only signifies the central government's concern regarding Yediyurappa's movements but also underscores the erosion of trust and respect for the veteran leader. Yediyurappa, who played a pivotal role in building the BJP's presence in a state where it previously had none, now finds himself under scrutiny.

In conclusion, the ongoing saga of B.S. Yediyurappa's political journey in Karnataka reflects the complex, ever-evolving landscape of Indian politics. His interactions with the central leadership, the internal power struggles, and his aspirations for his son's political future all contribute to a narrative filled with tension, ambition, and a clear lack of trust within the BJP's ranks. The coming months will undoubtedly determine the trajectory of Yediyurappa's political legacy and the broader implications for the BJP in Karnataka. (eom)