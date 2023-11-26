Buffaloe pair raced by Rishabh Shetty in the film Kantara wins a medal at Bengaluru Kambala

Bengaluru: The popular sporting festival in Karnataka's coastal belt, Kambala, was witnessed in Bengaluru by many people. It is being held lavishly in the city's palace grounds and has reached many kambala lovers. As Kantara movie added its sheen to this kambala festival. Similarly, Appu-Kittu buffaloes, raced by actor Rishab Shetty in the movie Kantara, won a medal in the Kane Halage category.



Parameshwar Bhatt, the owner of the buffaloes who won the medal, spoke and expressed his happiness. He said, I am very happy. People are recognizing me from these kittu-appu buffaloes. We are happy that we have won a medal in Bengaluru today. Six and a half feet of water gushed out. For this reason, our buffaloes won the medal. He said that he will race successfully again.

Sportsman Raghavendra Pujari said, We participated in such a big kambala event and won a medal. Our Kittu – Appu give fight in racing against the other buffaloes . He said that this is why we have won.





In the movie Kantara, Siva (Rishabh Shetty) wins the medal by racing in the kambala with Appu and Kittu. You all have seen this in the movie Kantara. However, these buffaloes actually won first place in the Bengaluru Kambala held on Sunday.



Parameshwar Bhatt's Appu and Kittu buffaloes of Byndoor in Udupi district took part in Bengaluru Kambala. The city dwellers were happy to see these buffaloes that appeared in the movie Kantara.

As Appu-Kittu won the medal, the demand for them also started increasing. People are flocking to take selfies and photos with Kantara cinema buffaloes. Bangaloreans including people from Mangalore are coming and taking photos. On the other hand, the people of Bolamballi are expressing happiness that these buffaloes have won medals. He is happy that the name of Bolamballi has grown to a great extent today.