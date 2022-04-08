Businessman From Bengaluru Arrested For Setting His Son On Fire

After an argument over account settlement, a businessman in Bengaluru was arrested for setting his son on fire. Due to burn injuries, the young man died at a hospital. The incident occurred on April 1 in the city's Valmiki Nagar neighbourhood and was captured on CCTV.

The victim, Arpit, is first seen coming out of a building in the video, which is currently spreading on Twitter. He looks to be saturated in a substance that was later identified as paint thinner by the authorities.

Surendra, his father, follows him out the door. The young man is seen pleading with his father, who appears to be uninterested in listening and even punishing Arpit. The 25-year-old then tries to stop his father from throwing a matchstick.

After one failed effort, Arpit's clothes were set ablaze by the second matchstick, and he was spotted fleeing the scene with his clothes on fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the young man was taken to Victoria Hospital. He was burned to 60% of his body and fought for his life for two days. On Thursday morning, Arpit passed away while undergoing treatment.

Following a complaint from a neighbour, his father was arrested by the police. Meanwhile, Surendra owns and operates a fabrication company. As per accounts, the quarrel erupted because Arpit, who was working at the shop, failed to provide account details for a sum of 1.5 crore when his father asked for them.