By-election heat in Bellary; BJP plans to capture Sandur

Bengaluru: By-elections will be announced for Sandur Assembly Constituency of Bellary at any moment. Thus, both the national parties are making a battle strategy to win their candidate. It has come to the stage of discussing the list of aspirants and decide who is the suitable candidate in the meeting. Besides, the survey is also done on how the voter’s preference is for the candidate to be a contestant. Further, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra has given entry to Sandur and held a meeting and discussed who should be the candidate.

B Y Vijayendra, who held an executive meeting at a private resort in Sandur has taken the list of aspirants. They have calculated which candidate can win if he contests. Already KS Diwakar, former MP Devendrappa or his son Annappa, B Sriramulu, the names of these four have been strongly heard. It is interesting to know who will be the finalist among them.

Besides the list of aspirants for Sandur Vidhan Sabha constituency, Vijayendra has also held a meeting with the party leaders there and said that he will announce who should be made the candidate in a few days. Also, no matter who the candidate is, everyone should work together to win the BJP without any problem. Sandur is a Congress stronghold. Make this their fort and conquer the seat for BJP. They are making a plan to ensure the opposition candidate is defeated.

On the whole, the Sandur Vidhan Sabha constituency by-election is the prestige of both the national parties, and the BJP is trying to destroy the stronghold of the Congress somehow. Congress is also planning to maintain its fort. Finally, we have to wait and see what decision people will take.