CAA will not be scrapped, says CT Ravi

Bengaluru: A day after DMK chief M.K. Stalin said his party would continue to fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), BJP National General secretary and in-charge of Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi questioned, "Why is Stalin opposing a law that would provide citizenship to oppressed Hindus, Sikhs & Christians from Pakistan & other Nations?"

He said that no matter who opposes the CAA, it will not be scrapped. Stalin added that if his party forms the government in the state, it would confer citizenship on Sri Lankan Tamils living in refugee camps in India.

"From 2004 to 2013, DMK was in power at the Centre for nine years. What stopped DMK from giving Citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in camps in India? What was Stalin doing in those years? Was he so busy looting the nation that he forgot Tamil refugees?," Ravi rues.

Commenting on the prospects of BJP in Tamil Nadu, Ravi said that the party is contesting in 20 out of 234 seats and it will win more than 10 seats.