Calf's Tail Severed in Nanjangud

Mysuru: A calf was found severely injured in Nanjangud's Halladakeri locality, with its tail partially severed by a sharp weapon. The incident has sparked anger and concern among locals, particularly devotees of the nearby Srikanteshwara temple.

A passerby first discovered the calf lying in a pool of blood near a government school and immediately sought help. A veterinarian quickly arrived on the scene to administer first aid. However, due to the severity of the injury, the remaining portion of the calf's tail had to be surgically removed. The calf, dehydrated from significant blood loss, was treated with glucose and other medications to aid its recovery.

The incident has drawn criticism from devotees of the Srikanteshwara temple, who staged a protest at the site, blaming both the government and temple administration for negligence. According to the devotees, there has been a long-standing tradition of dedicating cows, marked with a lingam, to the deity. These cows, now left unattended and roaming as stray cattle, have become vulnerable to such attacks. Protestors also alleged that the practice of branding cows as a form of dedication has been discontinued, leaving them indistinguishable from stray animals.

Responding to the incident, police authorities assured swift action. Two investigative teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

This case follows a similar act of animal cruelty in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, where a miscreant was reported to have slashed the udders of three cows. Such incidents highlight the urgent need for stricter measures to protect animals and uphold the sanctity of cultural and religious traditions tied to their welfare. (eom)