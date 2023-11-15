Can win all 28 LS seats in K’taka if everyone works collectively: Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that if everyone works collectively it is possible for the BJP to win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats.

“BJP got new strength after the assembly polls. It is possible to see big success in the coming LS polls if all of us work unitedly. Just as the Indian Cricket team looks confident to win the World Cup, the BJP was equally confident of winning 28 Lok Sabha seats under Vijayendra's captaincy,” the former chief minister while speaking at a function organised in connection with B.Y. Vijayendra taking over as BJP state party chief at the party office.

Bommai said that the newly-elected state President Vijayendra will take everyone in confidence.

He said that BJP President, Prime Minister and Home Minister have appointed Vijayendra at the right time.

“A big complement to the national leaders for Vijayendra’s appointment,” the former chief minister said.

He said that no minister has visited drought hit districts in the state. “The corruption has crossed all the limits and the government has lost peoples’ confidence,” he said.

He said that the Congress is showing arrogance and high handedness and their government has lost popularity in only six months. “This government needs to be uprooted,” he said.

“I will take guidance from seniors. When former chief minister Yediyurappa had said that BJP will win more than 20 Lok Seats before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, everyone laughed. We won 25 seats then. In the upcoming LS elections, we are confident of winning all 28 LS seats in Karnataka,” he said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP MP and outgoing BJP State President, said that he will stand behind Vijayendra and work for the party with other senior leaders.