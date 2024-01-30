Candidates for Bangalore Teachers' Constituency MLC polls file nominations

Bengaluru: Candidates from the Congress and the NDA filed nominations on Monday for the legislative council election from the Bangalore Teachers' Constituency. Tuesday is the last day to register as a candidate for the election which will take place on February 16. Former MLC Puttanna of the Congress and A P Ranganath representing the BJP-JD(S) filed their nominations today.

The elections are being held as Puttanna, who held the seat, resigned from the BJP as well as the Legislative Council on March 16, 2023. Puttanna joined the Congress after quitting BJP and unsuccessfully contested the Karnataka Assembly election last year from Rajajinagar constituency.

Ministers B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and M C Sudhakar were among those who accompanied Puttanna to file his nomination. Ranganath was flanked by former chief minister

H D Kumaraswamy and former ministers C N Ashwath Narayan and G T Deve Gowda when he submitted his application. A Supreme Court and High Court

lawyer H Sunil Kumar has also jumped into the fray, filing his nomination as an independent candidate.