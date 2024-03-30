Capt Brijesh Chowta set to file nomination papers

Mangaluru: The chosen BJP contender for the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, is poised to formalise his candidacy by filing nomination papers on April 4, marking a significant milestone in the electoral process.

Anticipation surrounds the event, with a rally slated to accompany Chowta's submission, with the notable presence of BJP luminary Annamalai from Tamil Nadu expected to grace the occasion.

In accordance with the requirements, Chowta submitted an affidavit detailing his financial assets. His declared annual income for the fiscal year 2022-23 stands at Rs. 6,51,590. The affidavit further enumerates his immovable properties valued at Rs. 27,31,365, in addition to cash valued at Rs. 80,000. Disclosing his financial obligations, Chowta acknowledged a debt of Rs. 9,62,010 owed to Canara Bank.

The BJP candidate holds deposits in various banking institutions, including Rs. 90,822 in Union Bank of Mangalore, Rs. 42,618 in Canara Bank, Rs. 499 in HDFC Bank, and Rs. 1 lakh in Canara Bank. Furthermore, he has invested Rs. 7,20,425 in Oliver Steel Solutions.

Chowta also declared ownership of a Toyota Innova valued at Rs. 8,15,001, 137 grams of gold, and agricultural land spanning 152 cents in Talapady of Ullal taluk. However, it is pertinent to note that Chowta has a legal case under trial in the High Court, stemming from an incident at Mysore's Nanjangudu police station in 2017.

A native of Mangaluru, Chowta pursued his education at St. Aloysius College, graduating with a BSc in 2002. Subsequently, he served as an officer in the esteemed Gorkha Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army from 2003 to 2010. Following his tenure, Chowta pursued further studies at IIM Indore, graduating in 2014. He remains unmarried and maintains an active presence across various social media platforms.