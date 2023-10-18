Live
Just In
Car ploughs into group of girls
One dies and four injured
Mangaluru: One girl died on the spot and four more were injured when a rashly and recklessly driven car ploughed into them late afternoon on Wednesday in the city. The girls were walking on the footpath. The car bearing registration number KA 19 MD 5676 (white coloured Hyundai Eon) climbed on the footpath at high speed and veered into the girls, knocking them off. On impact, Roopashree (23) daughter of Gangadhar of Kaana-Bala village died on the spot. Though she was taken to the hospital, she was declared ‘brought dead’.
Four other girls who got injured, one of them seriously injured, have been identified as Swathi, 26; Hithnavi and Krithika, both 16 and Yathika, 12 years old. The car was driven by Kamalesh Baldev a real estate businessman and aged 57. The driver did not stop the car and drove away in high speed knocking of another woman and a pole that was erected for Dasara lighting purpose. Baldev went to his home and returned to the Mangaluru West (traffic) police station along with his father HM Baldev.
The police have filed cases under sections 279, 337, 338, 304(A) IPC and Sec: 184 MV Act and Sec: 134(a) (b) R/w 187 MV Act. Police are investigating.