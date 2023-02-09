Car With BJP MLA's Sticker Hit Two Cars And Three Two-Wheelers

A BJP MLA named Hartalu Halappa's relative's SUV collided with many vehicles, leaving two people dead and four others injured on Monday afternoon in central Bengaluru.

According to police sources, M Mohan, a driver for retired forest officer Ramu Suresh, was operating the vehicle. Dr. Sushmitha Halappa, a descendant of Halappa, is wed to Suresh's son. At KIMS Hospital, Dr. Sushmitha is pursuing her MD. The vehicle has an MLA sticker imprinted on it.

Majeed Khan, a 36-year-old resident of HBR Layout, and Aiyappa, a 60-year-old resident of KG Halli, have been confirmed as the victims. While, Riyaz Pasha, Mohammed K. Riyaz, Mohammed Saleem, and Sher Gilani are among the injured. They are receiving care at various hospitals.

Pasha was sitting in the passenger seat as Khan rode his scooter. Riding a Bajaj Pulsar was Riyaz. A Honda Activa was being ridden by Saleem and Gilani.

According to police, the accident occurred in front of the magistrate court building at around 3.15 p.m. They confirmed that M Mohan, 48, a resident of Yelahanka New Town, was operating a Toyota Innova (KA 50/MA 6600) when it collided with three two-wheelers, a Toyota Etios, a Maruti Alto, and other vehicles.

During the incident, Mohan was his route to pick up Dr. Sushmitha from KIMS. The signal went red as he approached the courthouse and attempted to turn left into Hudson Circle. Mohan hit two cars and three two-wheelers while driving too fast. Two of the injured were pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported there by the traffic police, who arrived on the scene quickly.

Police are confirming his assertions. To determine whether Mohan was using the phone while driving, they are reviewing the CCTV tape.

The MLA sticker, required for admittance into the Vidhana Soudha, was on the SUV. Police believe that the sticker was applied to the car so that it could park anywhere. However, it is against the law to place MLA stickers on a political figure's own car.

Meanwhile, Mohan was given an alcometer test, according to Kala Krishnaswamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), East division, and was not determined to be intoxicated. She claimed that Mohan is the subject of an ongoing inquiry by the Halasuru Gate traffic police.