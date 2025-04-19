Caste Conventions by Forward Communities a Dangerous Trend, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Tumakuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that caste conventions organised by forward communities were a "dangerous trend" and asserted that such platforms are justified only when they serve the cause of backward, oppressed, and marginalised communities.

Speaking at the release of 31 publications during a cultural convention jointly organised by the Kuruba Cultural Council and Sridevi Educational Institutions at a medical college in Tumakuru, Siddaramaiah stressed the need for education, economic empowerment, and social transformation to achieve equality.

"Only backward and oppressed groups need caste conventions, not those already in advantageous positions. If forward castes begin organising such events, it will only deepen social divisions," he cautioned.

Drawing from his personal journey, Siddaramaiah said, “In my family, I was the only one to receive formal education. That opened up opportunities for me to become a minister and later, Chief Minister. Seventy-five years after independence, untouchability and caste-based discrimination continue to plague our society, which is why inequality persists.”

He emphasised that literature, culture, critical thinking, and intellectual discourse should not remain confined to any one community but must flow freely across all sections of society. "Talent is not anyone's monopoly. Our thoughts must be rooted in scientific and rational inquiry," he said, invoking Dr B.R. Ambedkar's philosophy that education should be a tool for the emancipation of the underprivileged, not personal gain.

Referring to the state government’s various welfare schemes, Siddaramaiah said they were designed to reduce inequality by boosting economic flow directly into the hands of the people. He quoted socialist thinker Ram Manohar Lohia, saying, “As long as the caste system survives, caste conventions will remain necessary.”

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara, who also addressed the gathering, spoke about the vast presence and contributions of the Kuruba community across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. He praised Dr M.R. Hulinayakar for his contributions to the fields of education and healthcare.

Dr M.R. Hulinayakar, founder-president of Sridevi Group of Institutions, called the recent socioeconomic survey a watershed moment for Karnataka. “It will serve as a guiding light for the next 50 years of governance,” he said, urging people to stand by the Chief Minister’s resolve to bring transformative change, even if it demanded sacrifice.

The two-day convention will feature deliberations on the Kuruba community’s contributions to literature, music, arts, and cultural heritage, with scholars and thinkers from various districts across the state participating.